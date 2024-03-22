Ryder Architecture is working on plans to transform Haymarket House in London’s West End into a hotel for billionaire property tycoon Asif Aziz.

The practice has replaced TP Bennett as lead architect on the scheme, located on Haymarket, which was originally submitted for planning in 2019 for developer Hermes Central London Limited Partnership.

Aziz, who has earned the nickname ‘Mr West End’ due to his large property portfolio in the area, snapped up the site last year for a reported £135m and is now planning to more than double the number of rooms in the proposed hotel from 214 to 437.

This would be achieved by altering the proposed internal layouts of the original 2019 plans, rather than adding extensions to the building – although its entrance would be changed under Ryder’s proposals.

Aziz’s company Criterion Capital is one of the biggest landowners in the West End with a portfolio which includes the Trocadero near Piccadilly Circus, which he is transforming into a 720-bed hotel.

Last year he was found to have built part of a roof extension on the complex without planning permission, requiring Westminster to grant retrospective approval.