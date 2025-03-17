Berkeley Homes and Newham Council have reached an agreement over the scheme

RSHP’s plans to turn a Victorian gasworks in east London into a 2,100-home neighbourhood are set to go ahead after Berkeley Group completed a section 106 agreement with the local council.

Proposals brought forward by St William Homes, a joint venture of the housebuilding giant and National Grid, were given the green light by Newham Council planners last July, but have only now reached an agreement over section 2016 commitments.

The scheme in Bromley-by-Bow will see £72m invested in restoring the seven listed gasholders on the 23-acre brownfield sites.

As a result of the works, the site will be made publicly accessible for the first time in 150 years, with 70% of the area turned into open space, including a 4.2-acre park on the River Lea.

The development will include 13 separate residential buildings, several of which will sit within existing gasholder frames.

St William Homes was set up in 2014 to build homes on redundant gas sites.

Its managing director, Dean Summer, said: “This is one of the most challenging brownfield sites in the country and transforming it into thousands of sustainable, well-connected homes and a publicly accessible 4.2-acre riverfront park was always going to require a unique, collaborative solution.

“It is a testament to our brilliant partnerships with Historic England and the London Borough Newham and the invaluable input we have received from residents that we have reached this milestone and that we move one step closer to realising this site’s enormous potential.

“Private / public sector collaborations like these have never been more important as we continue to navigate challenging market conditions and work together to boost housing delivery and growth.”

St William has worked with Historic England to ensure key heritage features of the site would be protected.

Craddys and Shepley Engineers, which worked on restoration projects at Big Ben and St Pancras, as well as the King’s Cross gasholders, have been advising the developers.