Still time to get your entry in before next week’s deadline for the 20th anniversary edition of the awards

Firms have just one weeks to get their entries in for the 2024 Architect of the Year Awards.

Entries for this year’s event, which are the 20th instalment of Building Design’s marquee awards, close on 17 May.

Three new categories have been added for the 2024 awards, which will take place at The Brewery on 16 October, taking the total up to 20.

New for this year is the WA100 International Architect of the Year category which is open to open to home-based and international architects working on projects outside the UK.

Due to the ever-growing significance of the issue, the refurbishment category has also been divided into two new categories: Creative Conservation Architect of the Year and Refurbishment and Reinvention Architect of the Year.

The former will reward architects working on the conservation and sensitive adaptation of buildings of historic interest and the latter on the more radical remodelling of existing buildings to meet modern needs.

The full list of categories is: