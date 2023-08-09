The bosses of England’s national parks have hit out at proposals to allow rural landowners to convert barns into houses without obtaining planning permission.

Michael Gove’s levelling up department has launched a consultation on legislation that would change permitted development rights, loosening the planning system within national parks and other conservation areas.

The department has stated that it wishes to give farmers “greater freedom” with their buildings in order to “support the delivery of new homes in rural communities”.

“Allowing our town and village centres within protected landscapes (such as national parks) to benefit from the right could help ensure the longer-term viability and vitality of these community hubs, supporting the residents and businesses that rely on them,” it added.

But the chief executive of the Yorkshire Dales national park described the move as “bonkers” and warned that landscapes could be ruined if the new rules come to pass.

David Butterworth told the Guardian newspaper: “If I was trying to devise a policy that would essentially lead to the destruction of Yorkshire Dales national park, this would be the policy.

“These are permitted development rights to convert a property without any planning restriction. This means the 6,500 field barns in the Yorkshire Dales could be converted into homes. The idea they could be homes with no restrictions would decimate the landscapes.

“It is one of the most bonkers examples of environmental destruction I could think of. I am extremely concerned that this has been introduced now with an eight-week consultation. It is just crackers.”

Kevin Bishop, the CEO of Dartmoor national park authority, said: “National parks were designated for their outstanding natural beauty.

“The proposed extension of permitted developments could destroy these landscapes and cause untold harm to the local economy and local communities.

“The ability to convert any equestrian field shelter or agricultural barn to an open market house would cause untold damage to our landscapes and yet do nothing to support the provision of affordable housing.”

The proposed legislation has also been opposed by Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Tim Farron, who represents a Lake District constituency, and by countryside charity CPRE.