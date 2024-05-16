Temple building applauded for its “godly control of the details”

RIBA has named James Gorst Architects’ domed temple building in Hampshire as its South Building of the Year.

Completed in June last year, the New Temple Complex replaced an existing 1970’s structure with a temple, chapels, library and a catering kitchen. The building has a mixture of non-religious and ritual areas.

The judges said that the building’s “highly rational plan arrangement takes you via a series of cloisters, first on an east–west axis towards the library.”

“On entering the temple you become unsettlingly aware of how unusual it is to see architecture built so perfectly – perhaps this is what happens when you allow the structural grid to be determined by dowsing. Inside pendentive arches carry a circular larch dome, formed of 48 laminated timber beams, which align to a 12-part timber ring beam, engraved with the zodiac.”

The judges added that the building achieved a “godly control of the details,” through the involvement of the project architect, Steven Wilkinson, who won this year’s RIBA Project Architect of the Year.

The temple complex has also won the RIBA South Regional Sustainability Award.

Five other winning projects were also announced, including a mixed-use building for Jesus College in Oxford by MICA Architects and a community building for an old parish hall by AOC Architecture in Shinfield, Berkshire, which has won RIBA South Client of the Year.

The other projects are Wadham College in Oxford by AL_A, a house scheme by John Pardey Architects in the New Forest and a cancer centre in Southampton by AL_A.

Muyiwa Oki, the president of RIBA said that the successful schemes “showcase the true value of quality architecture, and the positive impact it has on people’s lives.”

“While carefully considering the needs of the environment, these truly remarkable places and spaces deliver for communities, for residents, for visitors, and people of all ages up and down the country. They are pinnacles of design excellence, and show what can be achieved when architects and clients collaborate successfully.”

Jennifer Dyne, the jury chair for RIBA South, said: “This year’s winners expose the exquisite variety of architecture across the south – but what connects these projects is their capacity to care. Whether that’s caring for the environment, about accessibility, the local community or city, as well as each other and your inner self. The projects also reveal how the careful hand of an architect is able to draw buildings of complexity, clarity and composition.

“This trinity is exemplified at New Temple Complex, with James Gorst Architects taking home an equal trio of awards, plus Building of the Year – and for those that care about architecture, it’s worth the pilgrimage.”

RIBA South Award Winners will now be considered for the RIBA National Award, which will be announced in July 11.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.