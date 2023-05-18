News

Housing Today launches new market confidence data hub

2023-05-18T05:44:00



Premium Boardroom service expanded to include market confidence and sentiment data

Housing Today’s premium Boardroom service now includes a new market confidence data hub.

The service now tracks market conditions, confidence and sentiment, using responses from our Boardroom Barometer panel of development directors.

Each quarter, we will survey the panel to seek their experiences and predictions on key issues, including levels of completions and starts, prices, staffing levels and a snapshot of the top issues affecting their organisations.



