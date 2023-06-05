News

Glancy Nicholls reveals Derby regeneration plans

By Jim Dunton2023-06-05T12:13:00

Bonded_Warehouse_View_2

Source: Glancy Nicholls Architects

Friar Gate Goods Yard  proposals will deliver 274 new homes and restore historic buildings

Glancy Nicholls Architects has worked up proposals for the mixed-use regeneration of a 5ha chunk of central Derby that will deliver 274 new homes and bring two historic buildings back into use.

Its plans for the Friar Gate Goods Yard site were drawn up for Wavensmere Homes and site owner Clowes Developments. They are the subject of a pre-application consultation that runs for the next two weeks.

Under the proposals, the grade II listed Bonded Warehouse and Engine House on the site would be restored to create health and fitness space, a restaurant or café, flexible office space, and other amenities.

