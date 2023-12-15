FCBS gets go-ahead for latest phase of Filton Airfield redevelopment

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has announced that it has secured local-authority backing for the next phase of the redevelopment of Bristol’s historic former Filton Airfield.

South Gloucestershire Council approved the practice’s proposals for a 239-home “later-living” development at the site, which was the birthplace of Concorde and supersonic travel – and which is named Brabazon after the famous Bristol Brabazon airliner.

Subject to the completion of a Section 106 planning-obligation agreement, the approval will see the new one-and-two-bedroom homes delivered in mansion blocks arranged around a central communal garden.

