166,000 sq ft scheme aims for net zero carbon in operation

EPR Architects has completed OSMO, a 166,000 sq ft net zero carbon in operation office development in Nine Elms, London.

The project, delivered for Quadrant Estates and Alberta Investment Management Corporation, is part of the wider regeneration of Nine Elms and occupies the site of a former Royal Mail operations centre.

The building sits adjacent to the Nine Elms Linear Park, with a ground floor set back to create a colonnaded frontage and space for two retail units alongside an office reception.

The practice describes the design as adopting biophilic principles, with greenery extending from the public park into the building, as part of a wider focus on sustainability and wellbeing.

Landscaped terraces occur on every floor, alongside a communal rooftop garden, intended to support biodiversity.

EPR describes the interior as adopting a “light industrial aesthetic,” taking inspiration from the area’s heritage.

The building incorporates facilities for active travel, including a dedicated cycle entrance, a basement cycle store, and an e-bike charging area.

The base build is WELL Platinum enabled, with tenants encouraged to certify their own fit-outs to the same standard.

Smart building technology enables tenants to monitor energy use and effectively control their working environment. The scheme is targeting SmartScore Platinum certification.