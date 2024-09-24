Organisations including RIBA, UKGBC, and RICS have joined forces to create the UK’s first cross-industry standard

Leading climate and industry bodies have today published the pilot version of a new standard approach to prove that buildings are net zero carbon.

Organisations including RIBA, the RBE, the UK Green Building Council, and the Carbon Trust have laid out the pilot for the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard.

The initiative aims to provide one common methodology for developers, architects and occupiers to verify that a building meets net zero requirements.

Specifications around building energy performance and construction quality appear in the standard, with guidance around avoiding fossil fuel use on-site, operational energy use, renewables and refrigerants, as well as carbon emissions associated with materials and construction processes.

Katie Clemence-Jackson, chair of the standard’s technical steering group, said: “The Standard has been created not just using industry data on what is achievable, but also cross-referencing this with ‘top down’ modelling of what is needed to decarbonise our industry in line with 1.5°C aligned carbon and energy budgets. It covers all the major building sectors, as well as both new and existing buildings.

“With access to the Standard, the built environment industry is equipped to target, design and operate buildings to be net zero carbon aligned, driving the positive change that we need to meet our climate goals.

“I would like to thank all our volunteers from across the built environment who have contributed their time, experience and knowledge to allow us to develop a robust Standard. This has been an immensely collaborative process, and we couldn’t have achieved it without your support.”

Technical details on how buildings can meet the standard, such as what limits and targets must be reached, the evidence required to back up claims and what reporting processes should be in place also feature in the recent pilot.

The Better Buildings Partnership, the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers, the Institution of Structural Engineers, the London Energy Transformation Initiative and RICS, who form part of the team behind the standard, are encouraging the industry to start using the draft version as they get ready to run real-world tests of the blueprint.

More than 350 industry experts have supported the development of the methodology through its steering group, while 700 individuals have participated in roundtables and consultations, according to the announcement.

The standard also aligns with the UK’s net zero by 2050 and 78% reduction in emissions by 2035 targets.

It covers all major building sectors including both new and existing buildings.

Smith Mordak, chief executive of UK Green Building Council, and governance board member of the steering group, said: “I invite built environment practitioners from across the industry to implement the Standard on any buildings being designed, constructed, or operated, to ensure that the UK’s building stock decarbonises rapidly enough for the UK to stand a chance of keeping temperature rise to within the critical 1.5C threshold.”