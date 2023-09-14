Interim findings released for consultation - plus find out about this month’s conference where you can hear high level debates and put forward your views

The Building the Future Commission will call for the reinstatement of a strategic planning tier as part of its interim findings revealed today.

The commission, an initiative run by BD’s sister title Building, to improve the built environment, has today revealed key findings from two chapters to be published in full at the Building the Future Commission conference in London on 27 September.

The commission’s planning report will say: “Without a strategic planning tier, abolished in 2011, unmet housing need is not in these situations being picked up by neighbouring authorities, as there is no effective mechanism by which to arbitrate where homes should go.”

The report says that in the last few years the system for allocating housing numbers at a local authority level has slowly collapsed in the face of local opposition, as councils in the highest-demand and most constrained areas have found it easier to stop bringing forward plans.

It says the central algorithm determining housing need at a local level has lost credibility, particularly in areas where constraints on development such as green belt make it all but impossible to deliver the numbers.

The report, which will be unveiled in full at the conference later this month, will also call for a shake-up of the local plan system and more resources for planning departments in town halls.

Today the commission also reveals the broad outline of its findings across the project’s eight work streams. The Building the Future Commission is calling on the next government to commit to a long-term strategic plan to increase construction’s productivity, boost economic growth and improve the quality of the UK’s built environment.

