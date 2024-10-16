Sir Donald Insall claimed the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios named the Gold Award

The winners of the Architect of the Year Awards 2024 have been revealed.

At a ceremony held at The Brewery in London tonight, 18 practices and individuals shared out 20 awards, with Feilden Clegg Bradley claiming the coveted Gold Award – the prize for the ‘best of the best’ selected from the winners of the other categories.

Architectural legend Sir Donald Insall was handed the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Brisco Loran won the prestigious Young Architect of the Year Award, which recognises practices where the majority of principals have been practising for 12 years or less.

Hosted by radio and television presenter Colin Murray, the evening saw the best of the architecture sector gather to celebrate the winners.

Other practices to claim awards included dMFK Architects, Gbolade Design Studio, Gibson Thornley, and Pollard Thomas Edwards.

Chair of the judging panel Thomas Lane said: “We had some fantastic entries to the AYA’s including into our two new categories for work on existing buildings.

“The revival of the office market saw a lot of competition for that trophy which was carried off by dMFK Architects for four sensitive yet stylish refurbishments including a former Voysey designed wallpaper factory.

“Our Gold Award winner, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, who walked away with category wins for Public Building and Retail & Leisure Architect of the Year, demonstrated skilful handling of a diverse range of projects with high quality, inventive and beautiful design that also enhanced the wider context.”

View all the winners in the list below.