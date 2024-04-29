BD’s publisher shortlisted for another award

- Home
Publisher Assemble Media Group and sister title Housing Today are also in the running for AOP Digital Publisher Awards
Building’s editor Chloe McCulloch has been shortlisted for another major publishing award.
McCulloch has been shortlisted for ‘Editor of the Year’ at the annual Association of Online Publishers’ Digital Publishing Awards next month.
Building’s publisher Assemble Media Group has also been shortlisted for ‘Best Digital Publisher’, while its team of journalists- which also produces sister titles Housing Today and Building Design - has been shortlisted for ‘Editorial Team of the Year’.
