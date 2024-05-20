Practices given until end of the week to get their entries in
The deadline for the 2024 Architect of the Year Awards has been extended.
Firms have been given an additional week to get their entries in, with the final deadline now 5pm, 24 May.
The week-long extension, which was decided on after many requests from practices keen to get their entries in, also gives firms an opportunity to start an entry even if they are yet to register.
There are 18 categories to enter, while the Gold Award for the Best of the Best will be awarded to one of the winners on the night. A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented during the ceremony.
Practices can enter an unlimited number of categories.
The Architect of the Year Awards will be held at The Brewery, London on Tuesday 16 October 2024.
For more information or to enter visit awards.bdonline.co.uk, or contact the Architect of the Year Awards team
The full list of categories is:
- Best Architect Employer of the Year
- Creative Conservation Architect of the Year
- Education Architect of the Year (nursery - 6th), sponsored by Swisspearl
- Higher Education Architect of the Year, sponsored by Carlisle
- Individual House Architect of the Year
- Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year
- Interior Architect of the Year, sponsored by Zentia
- Net Zero Architect of the Year
- Office Architect of the Year
- One Off Small Project of the Year – open to one off individual projects
- Private Housing Architect of the Year
- Public and Social Housing Architect of the Year
- Public Building Architect of the Year
- Refurbishment and Reinvention Architect of the Year
- Retail and Leisure Architect of the Year
- Social Value Award
- The Gold Award
- WA100 International Architect of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Young Architect of the Year, sponsored by Ryno
No comments yet