Practices given until end of the week to get their entries in

The deadline for the 2024 Architect of the Year Awards has been extended.

Firms have been given an additional week to get their entries in, with the final deadline now 5pm, 24 May.

The week-long extension, which was decided on after many requests from practices keen to get their entries in, also gives firms an opportunity to start an entry even if they are yet to register.

There are 18 categories to enter, while the Gold Award for the Best of the Best will be awarded to one of the winners on the night. A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented during the ceremony.

Practices can enter an unlimited number of categories.

The Architect of the Year Awards will be held at The Brewery, London on Tuesday 16 October 2024.

For more information or to enter visit awards.bdonline.co.uk

The full list of categories is: