McLaren Living has submitted revised plans by AHR Architects to transform a shopping centre in Reading to create a new mixed-use neighbourhood.

The proposed redevelopment of Broad Street Mall would see the creation of around 15,000 sq ft of office, retail and leisure space.

Building on a previous consent, the new plans include three residential buildings south of Broad Street Mall, providing more than 600 market and affordable build-to-rent homes.

McLaren Living said the updated consent reflects latest policy, legislative standards and market needs, including changes to ensure long-term commercial viability and to create active street frontages.

Gardiner & Theobald was cost consultant, Hoare Lea was services engineer, while Meinhardt provided structural engineering services.

The developer is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating for the non-residential parts of the building and an EPC rating of B for the residential parts.

“Our new plans focus on regenerating Broad Street Mall and delivering an enhanced and reinvigorated mixed-use neighbourhood, one which will deliver on the council’s plans for the area and align with its vision for the town,” said Oliver Westray, development director of McLaren Living.

“We’ve sought to create a renewed and vibrant retail and residential destination, one that will be resilient and sustainable and support the local economy.

“We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Reading Borough Council to deliver our vision for the transformation of Broad Street Mall.”

McLaren Living was launched in 2020 as the housebuilding arm of contractor McLaren Construction Group, which is better known for commercial, office and leisure developments.