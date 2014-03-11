Hugh Davies
Hugh Davies is an architect and a founder director of Lomas Davies.
Hugh trained at Sheffield University before going on to work at Ahrends Burton and Koralek for seven years. It was here that he was introduced to computers and CAD alongside working on major national and international design projects.
Hugh subsequently worked at Avanti Architects helping to introduce the company to its first CAD system whilst working on a variety of healthcare projects. He has also worked as a sole practitioner and as an independent IT consultant before founding Lomas Davies in August 2000.
Lomas Davies is based in Camden, North London and provides IT support and consultancy services to a wide variety of creative companies. The companies supported range from sole practitioner architects to 75 strong offices and also other creative companies ranging from artists studios to video editing suites. Both Apple and Windows platforms are supported.
- Features
Wireless doesn’t mean no-strings
If you’re using public Wi-Fi — or setting up your own — be aware of the risks involved
- Features
Just a few clicks to flexible filing
A cloud-based product could be just the thing you’re after to build your database
- Features
You can use bim on Macs — but it’s not always simple
For offices using Apple machines, getting up to speed with bim will need careful thought… and maybe some hardware upgrades
- Features
The dangers of leaving architects to their own (tech) devices
Allowing staff to use their own laptops, tablets and smartphones for work needs careful management
- Features
Play the right card with cad
Before upgrading your design software, know exactly what you want to achieve
- Features
Relationship problems? Try some CRM software
New cloud-based solutions can help architects keep track of their communications with current and future clients
- Features
Clouding the issue of email storage
Can a practice combine the security of using its own mail server with the perks of a cloud-based service?
- Features
Chromebooks show it can be good to have your head in the clouds
Google’s foray into the PC market is a laptop — but not as we know it
- Features
Keep on running — even when your system isn’t
Make sure you won’t lose critical data or internet connectivity in the event of an IT disaster
- Features
Helpdesk: Cut software costs with pay as you go
Cloud software is making it easier for architects to be more flexible
- Features
Fraudsters clone architects’ websites
Impersonators pose as UK architects to engage lawyers’ services in the US
- Features
It’s time for phones to get even smarter
Next generation of mobiles will help practices keep up to speed
- Features
Long-distance collaboration just got easier
Cadfaster offers real-time conversations around 3D digital models — even on low-spec PCs or iPads
- Features
Rendering can help build a better picture
Photorealistic rendering of computer models is increasingly an essential part of an architect’s presentation armoury.
- Features
Ojeu tenders website gets a makeover
It’s now easier for architects to get free access to business opportunities in the EU
- Features
Could Newforma Project Centre clean up your desktop?
Say goodbye to awkward design archives
- Features
Is wireless networking the best choice for your architecture firm?
The pros and cons of wireless networking
- Features
The software generation game
Discover how to update-proof your practice
- Features
Shine a searchlight on your site
Now you’ve built your website, the next step is to optimise it for users and search engines
- Features
New year forecast looks cloudy
2012 will see the growth of cloud computing and a tipping point for bim