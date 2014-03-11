Hugh Davies

Hugh Davies is an architect and a founder director of Lomas Davies.

Hugh trained at Sheffield University before going on to work at Ahrends Burton and Koralek for seven years. It was here that he was introduced to computers and CAD alongside working on major national and international design projects.

Hugh subsequently worked at Avanti Architects helping to introduce the company to its first CAD system whilst working on a variety of healthcare projects. He has also worked as a sole practitioner and as an independent IT consultant before founding Lomas Davies in August 2000.

Lomas Davies is based in Camden, North London and provides IT support and consultancy services to a wide variety of creative companies. The companies supported range from sole practitioner architects to 75 strong offices and also other creative companies ranging from artists studios to video editing suites. Both Apple and Windows platforms are supported.