Green light for Leslie Jones’ Glasgow shopping centre redevelopment

2023-05-31T11:23:00

Glasgow Enoch 6

Plans to replace St Enoch shopping centre and surrounding buildings with 900-home mixed use scheme backed by council

Plans by Leslie Jones Architecture to build more than 900 homes on the site of the St Enoch shopping centre in Glasgow have been given the green light.

The proposals by London-based developer Sovereign Centros will see the demolition of all shopping centre buildings at the city centre site and the construction of a phased mixed-use scheme.

