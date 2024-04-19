Framing foliage: Photography exhibition explores the thorny world of hedges

- Home
Hedge photography exhibition to launch in south east London gallery
The Gareth Gardner Gallery in Deptford is set to host Close to the Hedge, an upcoming exhibition delving into the allure of hedges for landscape, urban, and architectural photographers.
Scheduled to open later this month, the exhibition aims to unravel the fascination with these green boundaries.
The show stemmed from an open call for photographs centered on hedges, attracting submissions from across the globe.
“I was flabbergasted by the enormous response,” comments Gardner, an architectural photographer and self-identifying “hedge fancier” who is curating the show.
“It appears to be the secret obsession of a surprisingly large number of photographers. I thought I was the only one raising eyebrows by pointing my camera at hedges.”
