Final green light for Wilkinson Eyre’s London spy tunnels scheme as Camden gives unanimous approval

2024-07-12T11:03:00

Australian banker Angus Murray given three years to start construction work on £220m visitor attraction beneath central London

Wilkinson Eyre’s £220m plans to turn a sprawling network of secret Second World War tunnels beneath central London into a visitor attraction have been given the final go ahead.

Camden council unanimously approved the Kingsway Exchange Tunnels scheme yesterday evening, a month after the City of London voted to green light the plans.

