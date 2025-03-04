Awards launch with a new category and an entry deadline of 17 May

Entries have opened for this year’s Architect of the Year Awards.

The AYAs are Building Design’s annual celebration of the very best work being produced by practices today. Uniquely, a majority of the trophies are awarded for a body of work, not just for an individual building.

There is a new category in 2025, One-off Major Project of the Year, meaning there is a total of 20 awards to be won this year (view all categories below).

The categories include the Gold Award for “the best of the best” which is chosen from the winners of the project focussed categories. Feilden Clegg Bradley took home the Gold Award last year after winning the Public Building and Retail & Leisure of the Year categories.

>> Explore stadout projects from the 2024 shortlist in our “What made this project…” series

Architectural legend Sir Donald Insall was handed the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award, while Brisco Loran won the prestigious Young Architect of the Year Award, which recognises practices where the majority of principals have been practising for 12 years or less.

This year’s winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on 15 October at the London Marriott Hotel - Grosvenor Square.

The deadline for the prestigious awards is 9 May.