City set to approve 3XN’s 36-storey office tower next week

2024-11-29T13:29:00

3XN Gracechurch

But Fletcher Priest’s neighbouring 55 Gracechurch scheme in doubt as planning consent expires

Sellar and Obayashi’s proposals for a 36-storey tower in the City of London are likely to be given the green light next week.

