Carolyn Steel
Carolyn Steel is an architect, lecturer and writer whose work has focused on the everyday lives of cities.
She was the inaugural studio director of the Cities Programme at the London School of Economics, and has run successful design units at London Metropolitan University and Cambridge University, where her lecture series Food and the City is an established part of the architectural degree programme.
She was a Rome Scholar in 1995-6, researching the Mundane Order of the City. A director of Cullum and Nightingale Architects, she has completed several major buildings for the Central School of Speech and Drama.
Her media work has included presenting on BBC TVs 'One Foot in the Past', and she is a regular columnist for Building Design.
Her first book, Hungry City: How Food Shapes Our Lives, was published by Chatto and Windus in 2008. It won the Royal Society of Literature Jerwood Award for Non-Fiction, and was one of the books of the year on BBC Radio 4s The Food Programme.
