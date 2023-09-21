Building Design has launched its survey to find the world’s biggest architect.

Now in its 20th year, the WA100 is an annual ranking of the world’s top one hundred firms.

The WA100 is the key reference for clients looking for architects on every continent. It includes detailed breakdowns of the biggest operators by work sector in each region of the world. It also polls architects on their feelings about the state of the world economy and the countries and markets with the greatest potential for growth in 2024.

According to the 2023 survey, Gensler was the biggest practice for the eighth year running with 3,069 architects, a 14% increase since the 2022 report. Another US headquartered firm, HDR took the second place with 1,404 architects. And Japanese based firm Nikken Sekkei came in third with 1,342 architects.

Foster & Partners retained their top spot amongst UK firms in 22nd place with 483 architects, a drop of 19 from 2022. BDP was the second highest placed UK firm with 447 architects.

The rankings are established by participating in the WA100 survey. Firms have until October 13 to complete the survey.

The WA100 2023 will be published in January.