Arcadis confirmed as world’s second biggest architect by numbers employed

By 2024-01-19T07:00:00

Dutch consultant enters the WA100, Building Design’s international survey of the world’s largest firms for the first time with nearly 2,000 architects

Global consultancy giant Arcadis joins this year’s WA100, BD’s international survey of the globe’s 100 largest firms for the first time, putting it second only to Gensler who retains the number one spot in the rankings. 

Arcadis, who reports employing 1,956 architects and a turnover of $370 - $379m, acquired Canadian practice IBI in 2022.

