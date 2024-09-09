Building Design has launched its survey to find the world’s biggest architect.

Now in its 21st year, the WA100 is an annual ranking of the world’s top one hundred firms.

Ranked by the number of architects employed, the WA100 is the key reference for clients looking for architects on every continent. It also includes detailed breakdowns of the biggest operators by work sector and expertise in each region of the world. The survey also polls architects on their feelings about the state of the world economy and the countries and markets with the greatest potential for growth in the year ahead.

The 2024 survey revealed that Gensler was the biggest practice for the ninth year running with 3,065 architects, just four architects down on the previous year. Global consultancy Arcadis made a surprise entry into second place with 1,956 architects thanks to its acquisition of IBI and consolidation with existing arm CallinsonRTKL. HDR took third place with 1,544 architects.

Foster & Partners retained their top spot amongst UK firms, climbing two places to 20th place with 544 architects, a 13% increase on the year before. BDP was the second highest placed UK firm with 464 architects. Weston Williamson, the firm co founded by next RIBA president Chris Williamson entered the rankings for the first time in 92nd place with 79 architects.

The rankings are established by participating in the WA100 survey. To make sure you have a chance of making it into the world’s most authoritative list of international practices please click here. Firms have until October 11 to complete the survey.

The WA100 2025 will be published in January. Building Design subscribers will receive a complimentary digital copy. To ensure you don’t miss your copy, subscribe to Building Design now.