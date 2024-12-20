The British Museum has announced that Studio Weave, leading a multidisciplinary team including Wright & Wright Architects, Webb Yates Engineers, Tom Massey Studio, and Daisy Froud, has been selected to design new visitor welcome pavilions as part of its wider masterplan.

The visitor welcome pavilions are intended to improve the experience of visitor’s arriving via the museum’s forecourt on Great Russell Street and from Montague Place. The pavilions, which will incorporate soft landscaping, are expected to be complete by spring 2026, subject to planning approvals.

Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the British Museum, commented: “As the most visited building in the UK, and one of the top three most visited museums in the world, first impressions count. With the visitor welcome pavilions we’re striving to create the most inspiring greeting possible for the 6.2 million people (and counting) from across the nation and around the world who come through our doors each year – whether it’s their first visit or fifteenth, aged 5 or 95.”

Je Ahn, Founding Director of Studio Weave, stated: “Our proposal aims to resolve complex issues on the site. The project will preserve the appearance of the historic Grade I listed buildings, address the changing climate, and look forward to the future of the institution. It will also introduce new soft landscaping and plants, dotted with engaging installations – encouraging curiosity and becoming a memorable highlight of every visit.”

The visitor welcome pavilions form part of the British Museum’s broader masterplan, a long-term programme intended to address the museum’s infrastructure and visitor experience challenges while modernising its facilities. This includes a major overhaul of the Western Range, which holds one-third of the Museum’s gallery space, along with significant back-of-house areas. The complex, comprising buildings from the 1850s alongside later additions, requires upgrades to meet modern performance standards, with consideration for its significant heritage fabric.

The competition to select the lead architect for the Western Range project is ongoing, with submissions from five shortlisted teams – 6a architects, David Chipperfield Architects, Eric Parry Architects and Jamie Fobert Architects, Lina Ghotmeh – Architecture, and OMA – currently on public display in the museum’s reading room.

Alex Surguladze, Head of Design Management at the British Museum, explained: “The British Museum has embarked upon the largest redevelopment in its near 300-year history, and the success of such an ambitious project is dependent upon the support of our neighbours and the wider public.”

As part of its masterplan, the museum is also progressing other key projects, including the recently completed British Museum Archaeological Research Collection facility in Reading and the construction of a new Energy Centre at its Camden site. The Energy Centre is intended to phase out fossil fuel use and align with the museum’s decarbonisation targets.