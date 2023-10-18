Cambridge-based MCW Architects has recently appointed three associates to the position of associate directors.

All three of these newly appointed associate directors joined MCW Architects within 18 months of its establishment in 2011. It is anticipated that the three associate-directors will oversee the long-term future of the practice, as the current directors begin to plan for an eventual transition in leadership.

Paula Mejía-Wright, the firm’s first employee, has led on the design and delivery of several Cambridge projects, including St John’s College’s new buttery and the RIBA-award winning Stapleford Granary Centre for Arts and Culture.

Hien Nguyen has assumed the role of the science lead within the practice. She has contributed to the successful delivery of projects including the Altos Cambridge Institute of Science and a series of estate development for London Metropolitan University.

Lien Geens, a certified Passivhaus Designer, has been involved in projects such as the new campuses for ARU Peterborough and the University of Northampton.

MCW Architects has a 25-strong team and specialises in higher education, research, public, and residential buildings.

Recent projects include the completion of St John’s new buttery dining room, bar, and cafe earlier this year. The project involved creating a new dining and social space featuring a distinctive glulam oak roof and a living wall.

Peter Williams, one of three current directors at MCW, said: “We have built a very strong senior team here at MCW and it has been special to promote Hien, Lien, and Paula who have been with us since the formation of the practice in 2011 and contributed so much to our culture, projects and reputation.”

Paula Mejía-Wright said: “It’s a pleasure to be part of such an amazing, talented, and caring team, and receive acknowledgement of our hard work. We’re looking forward to shaping MCW’s culture in our new roles and continuing to provide high quality design for our clients.”

