GSS Architecture has expanded its Passive House capabilities with a further staff member completing training in low-energy design.

The practice, which has six offices around England, said senior associate Phil Hunt had recently passed his examinations to become a Passive House designer, becoming “the latest member of the team” to do so.

Senior GSS partner Tom Lyons said the practice was “privileged” to have Hunt on the team and that the practice could now apply Passive House standards to new and current schemes, increasing the benefits for clients across the country.

“As a practice that has been operating for over 144 years, we are always researching new technologies to understand what can be done to be more sustainable, not just in the way we work, but also the designs we produce,” Lyons said.

“GSS are proud to be offering this service to our clients and taking another step forward to producing truly sustainable designs.”