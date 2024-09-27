Show Fullscreen

Morris & Co’s plans for a 337-home co-living scheme in east London’s Hackney Wick have been given the go ahead.

The two-block scheme for investor Mitheridge and developer Halcyon was approved by the London Legacy Development Corporation earlier this week.

It will see the demolition of three low-rise warehouses on the waterside site at 115-119 Wallis Road, which borders the Lee Navigation channel north of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The new five- and eight-storey blocks will contain studio apartments with shared amenities, a canal-side cafe and affordable workspace on the ground floor.

Morris & Co residential lead Hugh Queenan said the scheme’s design had been “shaped with the vibrant character of Hackney Wick in mind, blending innovative co-living with dynamic public areas and creative enterprise”.

Halcyon built more than 800 co-living homes over the course of 2022 and 2023, including a 270-home scheme in Battersea designed by Assael Architecture, and has a pipeline of a further 1,700 homes across London and the south east.