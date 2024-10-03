Regulator is aligning international routes to registration with its revised approach to UK education and training

The Architects Registration Board (ARB) has aunched a public consultation on a new framework for the registration of internationally qualified architects in the UK.

ARB, the professional regulator responsible for recognising UK qualifications and establishing international routes for non-UK qualified architects, aims to ensure that standards of competence are upheld regardless of how professionals enter the UK Register. The registration process is designed to protect the public by maintaining these standards.

Following recent reforms to the regulation of UK qualifications – including updates to the competencies required of architects – ARB is now aligning the international routes to registration with its revised approach to UK education and training.

Alan Kershaw, chair of ARB, commented: “The current route open to the majority of internationally qualified architects, the Prescribed Exam, is in urgent need of a complete overhaul.

“The assessment methodology used in the exam is outdated and complex, and candidates often report deep frustration with the assessment format and process. Our proposals aim to improve access to the UK Register by simplifying the examination process and removing unintended complexity and barriers.”

The proposed changes involve simplifying eligibility requirements and introducing a single point of assessment, which will reduce the number of exams required for internationally qualified architects. Additionally, ARB is considering outsourcing the assessment process and is seeking feedback from potential providers who may be able to deliver the new exam.

In January 2024, ARB surveyed 194 internationally qualified architects. The results revealed that 74% of respondents had either received or sought out support to adapt to UK practice. In response, ARB intends for the new exam to focus on addressing knowledge gaps identified in the survey, while also ensuring that architects meet broader competency requirements.

The proposed overhaul will also affect the UK Adaptation Assessment, which is required for internationally qualified architects seeking to join the UK Register through ARB’s international agreements. ARB currently has agreements with regulatory bodies in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The UK Adaptation Assessment confirms that professionals are prepared to practise in the UK by demonstrating familiarity with the UK context.

The consultation will close on Monday 6 January 2025. ARB will analyse all responses before publishing a decision later in 2025.