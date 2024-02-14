Bindloss Dawes and Clementine Blakemore also amongst contenders for regional prize

Fifteen architectural projects in the South West have been shortlisted for the RIBA Awards 2024. The selection includes the renovation of Bath Abbey, an art-deco lido, and the conversion of a 19th-century school into a modern family home.

Graham Bizley, director of Prewett Bizley Architects and chair of the RIBA South West Jury said: “The shortlisted projects showcase the breadth and diversity of architecture in the South West. Whether that’s exhibiting great sensitivity to their surroundings or respecting the sites’ heritage and cultural history, they strike the perfect balance.

“It’s particularly heartening to see the projects carbon credentials which demonstrate a commitment to low-carbon and low-energy construction.”

All shortlisted projects will undergo evaluation by a regional jury, with winners announced in the spring. Subsequently, winners will be considered for various RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the UK’s best new building, will be drawn from RIBA National Award-winning projects, with the winner announced in October after being considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award.