Bindloss Dawes and Clementine Blakemore also amongst contenders for regional prize
Fifteen architectural projects in the South West have been shortlisted for the RIBA Awards 2024. The selection includes the renovation of Bath Abbey, an art-deco lido, and the conversion of a 19th-century school into a modern family home.
Graham Bizley, director of Prewett Bizley Architects and chair of the RIBA South West Jury said: “The shortlisted projects showcase the breadth and diversity of architecture in the South West. Whether that’s exhibiting great sensitivity to their surroundings or respecting the sites’ heritage and cultural history, they strike the perfect balance.
“It’s particularly heartening to see the projects carbon credentials which demonstrate a commitment to low-carbon and low-energy construction.”
All shortlisted projects will undergo evaluation by a regional jury, with winners announced in the spring. Subsequently, winners will be considered for various RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, the UK’s best new building, will be drawn from RIBA National Award-winning projects, with the winner announced in October after being considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award.
The shortlisted projects are:
- Autobarn, Somerset, by Bindloss Dawes Architects
- Bath Abbey Footprint Project, Bath, Somerset, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Bradford Road, Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire, by CaSA Architects
- Claremont Road, Bath, by James Grayley Architects
- Durley Chine Environmental Hub, Bournemouth, Dorset, by Footprint Architects
- Farmworker’s House, Bude, by Hugh Strange Architects
- House for a Violinist, Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire, by Klas Hyllén Architecture
- Jubilee Pool Lido, Penzance, Cornwall, by Scott Whitby Studio, Webb Yates Engineers, ARUP, PT Projects
- Lynwood Pool, Seaton, Devon, by OEB Architects
- Marlborough College Beko Innovation Centre, Marlborough, Wiltshire, by Allies and Morrison
- Matter Studios, Bath, Somerset, by Stonewood Design
- Old School House, Bruton, Somerset, by Bindloss Dawes Architects
- One Portwall Square, Bristol, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Patch Elm Lane, Rangeworthy, South Gloucestershire, by Mitchell Eley Gould
- Wraxall Yard, Dorchester, Dorset, by Clementine Blakemore Architects
