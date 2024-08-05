BDP submits plans for UCL Bloomsbury campus facelift

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
Main quad to be overhauled and grade I-listed Wilkins building refurbished to mark university’s bicentenary
BDP has submitted plans to overhaul University College London’s (UCL) Bloomsbury headquarters including its grade I-listed entrance building.
A planning application filed with Camden council last week would reimagine the central London site’s main quad, refurbish cloisters and rooms within the Wilkins building and pedestrianise Gordon Street.
…
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts