BDP submits plans for UCL Bloomsbury campus facelift

Main quad to be overhauled and grade I-listed Wilkins building refurbished to mark university’s bicentenary

BDP has submitted plans to overhaul University College London’s (UCL) Bloomsbury headquarters including its grade I-listed entrance building.

A planning application filed with Camden council last week would reimagine the central London site’s main quad, refurbish cloisters and rooms within the Wilkins building and pedestrianise Gordon Street.

…